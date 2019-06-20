Rajasthan to train youth in job-oriented skills

The Congress government in Rajasthan has launched a major initiative to establish livelihood business incubators (LBIs) in all districts to promote employment-oriented skills training for the youth in a big way.

For the first time, the State is replicating the model adopted by the National Small Industries Corporation.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Principal Secretary Alok said here on Wednesday that a department team would shortly visit the NSIC Technical Services Centre in Okhla, New Delhi, to study its model. He said though the establishment of LBIs had earlier been sanctioned for eight districts, the progress on the work was very slow.

Margin money

Mr. Alok said a target had been set to provide margin money of ₹101.93 crore this year under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme against ₹71.99 crore in the previous year, to facilitate the release of loans to unemployed youth. Loans worth ₹25 lakh are given in the production sector and ₹10 lakh in the service sector through the programme.

The LBIs, to be established with the Centre’s financial assistance, would impart training to the youth and encourage them to take up new ventures.

The task force committees have been asked to dispose of the applications received under the PMEGP on time.