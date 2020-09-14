Rajasthan to give help, credit to urban poor

JAIPUR

14 September 2020 23:17 IST

The urban poor are being identified in Rajasthan for the State government’s assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic with the emphasis on creating livelihood opportunities for them.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given instructions for releasing institutional credit to enable the urban poor households to access gainful self-employment.

Mr. Gehlot, who reviewed the progress of various projects of the Local Self Government Department here, said the street vendors residing in the urban and Municipal Council areas would get the highest priority in the schemes. “The government will address livelihood concerns of the urban poor by facilitating their access to social security and skill development,” he said.

Mr. Gehlot suggested that the Prime Minister’s Svanidhi Yojana, in which loans up to ₹10,000 were provided at low interest rate, could be utilised for helping thestreet vendors by launching a campaign for them. The National Urban Livelihood Mission should also be implemented effectively in the State, he said.

The administration in several districts had prepared lists of street vendors during the COVID-19 lockdown in April this year.

The State government proposes to get correct information about vendors from these lists and give them an interest subsidy of 7% for the credit.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions for speeding up works under the smart city project in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota and Ajmer, and expanding the coverage areas of the Indira Rasoi Yojana launched recently for providing food at subsidised rate to the poor people.