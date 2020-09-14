Rajasthan to give help, credit to urban poor

The urban poor are being identified in Rajasthan for the State government’s assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic with the emphasis on creating livelihood opportunities for them.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given instructions for releasing institutional credit to enable the urban poor households to access gainful self-employment.
Mr. Gehlot, who reviewed the progress of various projects of the Local Self Government Department here, said the street vendors residing in the urban and Municipal Council areas would get the highest priority in the schemes. “The government will address livelihood concerns of the urban poor by facilitating their access to social security and skill development,” he said.
Mr. Gehlot suggested that the Prime Minister’s Svanidhi Yojana, in which loans up to ₹10,000 were provided at low interest rate, could be utilised for helping thestreet vendors by launching a campaign for them. The National Urban Livelihood Mission should also be implemented effectively in the State, he said.
The administration in several districts had prepared lists of street vendors during the COVID-19 lockdown in April this year.
The State government proposes to get correct information about vendors from these lists and give them an interest subsidy of 7% for the credit.
The Chief Minister also gave instructions for speeding up works under the smart city project in Jaipur, Udaipur, Kota and Ajmer, and expanding the coverage areas of the Indira Rasoi Yojana launched recently for providing food at subsidised rate to the poor people.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath