Rajasthan to adopt T.N.’s model for road safety

JAIPUR

11 July 2020 23:45 IST

Tamil Nadu’s model for reducing fatalities in road accidents will soon be adopted in Rajasthan with the emphasis on addressing the local traffic issues. Road safety education is also proposed to be included in the school curriculum in the State. The Tamil Nadu model involves combined efforts of all stakeholders for enforcing traffic rules, ensuring access of accident victims to emergency trauma care services, improvement of roads , among other features.

