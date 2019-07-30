Rajasthan Speaker organises tours for tribal children

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi has organised two tours of tribal children of his constituency, Nathdwara in the Rajsamand district, for visiting important places in six States to give them exposure and educate them about the country’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

The students of Class XII, from schools in about a dozen village panchayats of the constituency, will leave for the week-long tours in two groups on August 1 under the “Nathdwara-Bharat Darshan Yojana” introduced by Mr. Joshi.

The scheme will be financed by the district administration and the MLA’s local area development fund and would also invite contributions from donors and philanthropists.