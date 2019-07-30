Rajasthan Speaker organises tours for tribal children

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C.P. Joshi has organised two tours of tribal children of his constituency, Nathdwara in the Rajsamand district, for visiting important places in six States to give them exposure and educate them about the country’s rich cultural and historical heritage.
The students of Class XII, from schools in about a dozen village panchayats of the constituency, will leave for the week-long tours in two groups on August 1 under the “Nathdwara-Bharat Darshan Yojana” introduced by Mr. Joshi.
The scheme will be financed by the district administration and the MLA’s local area development fund and would also invite contributions from donors and philanthropists.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor