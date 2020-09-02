Rajasthan increases beds with oxygen facility

More beds equipped with high-flow oxygen for treatment

Following a continuous surge in the COVID-19 cases, four times more beds in the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital here are being equipped with high-flow oxygen for facilitating prompt treatment of serious patients. The State has at present recorded over 14,500 active cases.

Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday that a new care centre with 100 beds would also be set up at the RUHS Hospital for COVID-19 patients. A similar facility with 25 beds equipped with oxygen and 75 infection care beds is being developed at the private sector National Institute of Medical Sciences here.

With the top priority given to saving the lives of patients, the process for recruitment of community health officers (CHOs) has been initiated once again in the State to overcome the shortage of manpower during the pandemic. Mr. Sharma said a total of 6,310 CHOs would be appointed.

CM reviews situation

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also reviewed the position of COVID-19 infection through videoconferencing here on Wednesday and gave instructions for strengthening the resources and ensuring the availability of medicines, testing facility and plasma therapy to the patients in all districts. Mr. Gehlot laid emphasis on encouraging the patients to donate plasma after their recovery.

Principal Secretary (Medical & Health) Akhil Arora has issued a circular laying down the guidelines for containing the spread of the infection in the villages and small towns. Separate out-patient departments are being created for the probable COVID-19 patients at the block-level community health centres with the facilities of testing, referral transport and oxygen supply.