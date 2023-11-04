Raj Bhavan opens doors for fans unable to get tickets for Eden World Cup clash

November 04, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Kolkata

As grievances continued over the unavailability of tickets for the World Cup clash between India and South Africa at Eden Gardens on Sunday, the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata located next to the iconic cricket stadium opened its doors for cricket fans who are unable to get the tickets for the cricket match.

“The Raj Bhavan will open its doors to the public on Sunday, November 5, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. to watch the World Cup Cricket Match. 500 people will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis to watch the match till the end on the lawns of the Raj Bhavan,” a press statement from Raj Bhavan said.

The Raj Bhavan statement added that when Cricket fans approached the Raj Bhavan with “grievances that they couldn’t get tickets at affordable price, the Governor of West Bengal, C.V. Ananda Bose, gave directions to open a Janata Cricket Stadium at the Raj Bhavan where the public can watch the game on wide screens”.

People who want to watch the cricket match will have to bring in government identity cards like Aadhaar card, driving license and mail the documents at aamnesaamne.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com.

21 arrested for black marketing tickets

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has arrested six more persons in connection with black marketing tickets for the World Cup match at Eden Gardens on Sunday. So far 21 persons have been arrested in connection with black marketing of tickets for the Sunday match.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) appeared before the Kolkata Police personnel after being summoned for the third time. Officials of the online ticket booking application have also appeared before Kolkata Police in connection with the allegation of black marketing. The Kolkata Police has registered two cases at Maidan Police station in the ticket fiasco at Eden Gardens for the World Cup clash.

The CAB is administered by Snehasish Ganguly, brother of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, and the development has not only created ripples not only in the sporting circles but also in political circles of the State.