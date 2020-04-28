Raise Tricolour on rooftops on May 1 against Centre: Congress

Accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of discriminating against non-BJP-ruled States in the matter of extending support in the fight against COVID-19, the Congress has urged the people in Punjab to raise the Tricolor from the rooftops of their homes on May 1 as a mark of protest.

The idea was mooted by State Congress president Sunil Jakhar at a videoconference with party MLAs today. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh pointed out that the State was losing ₹3,360 crore monthly in revenue and would end up with a loss of almost ₹50,000 crore in a year.

“The State has received no help so far from the Centre,” he said.

Sunil Jakhar said the event, coinciding with May Day (Labour Day), will serve to underscore the right of Punjab to central aid in this unprecedented crisis. “Punjab is an integral part of India and the central government cannot discriminate against us,” he said, asserting that the party would demand ₹20,000 crore as an immediate relief.

He said the event will also be a mark of solidarity with the farmers, workers and all corona warriors who were battling the crisis from the front.

Terming it a case of ‘seeking our right’, Mr. Jakhar said Punjab was not begging but merely asking for its rightful share. He added what Punjab was asking was peanuts compared with what many other States had demanded.

21-day quarantine

Meanwhile, Capt. Amarinder announced compulsory 21-day quarantine for all those returning to the State from other places to check further spread of the virus. “All pilgrims returning from Nanded, and students and labourers coming from Rajasthan will be stopped at the border and sent to government quarantine centres to ensure that they do not mix with other people for 21 days,” he said.

He said there was consensus among the MLAs to continue with the strictness for another couple of weeks.