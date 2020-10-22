Rain may play spoilsport in Durga Puja festival

With a low pressure formation over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal, Kolkata and the adjoining areas of south Bengal are likely to receive light to heavy showers over the next 48 hours.

The meteorological centre at Alipore in Kolkata predicted that the depression is likely to move northwestwards during the next 24 hours and move north-northeastwards towards West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts across the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours.

“In Kolkata, skies might remain cloudy with one or two spells of light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm on October 22 and 23. Heavy rain might also occur at one or two places,” the meteorological office said.

Heavy rainfalls in isolated places have been predicted in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and Nadia. The district of North 24 Parganas, South 24 parganas and Purba Medinipur may have winds blowing with a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph.

As per the prediction of weather office, rain is likely to play spoilsport during the Durga puja festival. Many Durga Puja organisers have put up giant screens outside the pandals in the city. Despite the High Court order that the pandals will be no entry zones for visitors, many people descended on the streets. There was also a heavy deployment of the police personnel outside the Puja pandals in the city and adjoining areas.