Rain may hit wheat quality, say farmers

Untimely rain accompanied with hailstorms in a few parts in Punjab in the past 48 hours has triggered fear among farmers that the standing wheat crop’s quality will be affected and it will delay harvesting further causing heavy losses.

Many parts of Punjab experienced light to moderate rain accompanied with hailstorms during the past 48 hours, according to the meteorological department. Besides, it has forecast another spell of rain in the coming week in the region that has left farmers worried.

Punjab Agriculture department director Sutantra Kumar Airi on Sunday told The Hindu that fields in over half a dozen villages in Muktsar district were hit by hailstorm. “Wheat is at ripening stage now and hence rain spell could delay the harvesting by a few days,” he said.

Harvesting has already started in Punjab, but it is yet to gain momentum. Punjab is expecting a bumper wheat production that could cross 182 lakh tonnes this year, according to the State Agriculture department.

Bharatiya Kisan Union’s general secretary in Punjab, Jagmohan Singh, said, “The moisture content in the harvested produce will also increase due to overcast conditions.” He added that hailstorm and rain would also impact the quality (shine) of the crop.