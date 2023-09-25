HamberMenu
Rain lashes Kolkata, artisans making puja idols face trouble

September 25, 2023 08:38 am | Updated 08:39 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Pedestrians take cover under an umbrella amid rains, in Kolkata.

Pedestrians take cover under an umbrella amid rains, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rain lashed Kolkata and other districts of southern West Bengal for the third consecutive day on Sunday, September 24, 2023, giving a harrowing time to clay artisans who are making idols for the upcoming Durga Puja.

A MeT spokesperson said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning struck different parts of South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Purba Medinipur, Nadia, Murshidabad, Hooghly and Howrah districts since Sunday morning and similar conditions will prevail for the next two days.

At artisans’ hub Kumartuli and elsewhere, clay-modellers had a trying time in preventing the idols from turning soggy and used heaters to dry the moist earth.

