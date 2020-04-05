Punjab villages self-isolate to fight COVID-19

Standing at the entry point of his village on Chandigarh-Landra road, 24-year-old Sarvan Kumar wouldn’t let any outsider enter the village unless it’s an emergency. The reason: to ensure that COVID-19 doesn’t enter his village.

Sohana village in Punjab’s Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar district has closed it’s door to outsiders and gone into ‘self-quarantine’ mode since March 31. “I am not literate but I understand that the virus is contagious and could be fatal. I understand that it can be prevented by staying at a safe distance. There are several others like me who are keeping a vigil,” said Mr. Sarvan, a daily wage worker.

“We are trying to make people understand and convey that it [COVID-19] is not a joke... people have been taking it lightly,” he added.

Twenty-one-year-old Ram said several youths are guarding the village day and night so that no outsider can sneak in. “We want everyone in the village to be safe,” he said.

Sohana’s municipal councillor and former Sarpanch Parvinder Singh told The Hindu that as many people were not taking the curfew seriously, it was decided that entry and exit should be restricted.

“We have deputed two to four volunteers at all the 22 entry-exit points. We request people to adhere to the curfew and if anyone doesn’t, then we inform the local police. We have made necessary arrangements to provide essentials to those in need. In case of a medical emergency, we ensure that transportation is provided. Our aim is to keep COVID-19 at bay and that no one is deprived of food,” said Mr. Singh.

Sohana is not the only village which has gone into self-isolation mode. As many as 7,842 of the total 13,240 villages have isolated themselves.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said drug peddling has also reduced significantly due to the presence of village watchers.

The recently appointed Village Police Officers are playing a pivotal role in facilitating the self-isolation. “The VPOs have become the bridge between the villagers and the supply chain of essential items,” he said.