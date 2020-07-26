Punjab records 15 virus deaths, Haryana three

CHANDIGARH

26 July 2020 23:40 IST

The two States report 1,328 new cases

Punjab recorded 534 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and reported 15 deaths, taking the tally to 306, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 13,218. The major chunk of new cases, 95 and 83, were reported from Ludhiana and Patiala districts respectively. The Health department said the active cases are 4,102 and 8,810 patients have so far recovered.

In Haryana, 794 new cases surfaced, taking the tally of cumulative cases to 31,332. The State also reported three deaths, taking the tally to 392. The major chunk of new cases, 219 and 121, were reported from Faridabad and Gurugram districts respectively. The active cases are 6,556 and 24,384 patients have so far been discharged, said a State’s Health Department statement.

Panchkula district reported its first COVID-19 death, while one fatality each was registered in Hisar and Kurukshetra districts.

