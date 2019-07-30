Punjab mulling policy for one-rank promotion

The Punjab government is mulling over formulating a policy to award a one-rank promotion for any defence or police personnel or officer from the State winning a gallantry award in war or in peace time.
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said if any such officers or personnel wish to join the Punjab Police, their service and bravery would be given due recognition.
The Chief Minister said the policy to be drafted by his government will leave no scope for injustice, making it clear that it would cover police gallantry award winners, including JCOs and NCOs, in addition to the jawans of the defence forces.
“The State government is committed to the welfare of soldiers and ex-soldiers, whose sacrifices for the nation and its people could not be allowed to go unrecognised,” he said.
