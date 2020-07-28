Kolkata

‘Punjab misusing UAPA’

The Opposition parties in Punjab have accused the Congress government of misusing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

While Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded the State government not to register cases against Sikh youth under the UAPA for minor offences, Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said its leaders would soon meet Governor V.P. Singh Badnore on the issue. “It is clear that the State police is misusing UAPA, which needs to be stopped immediately,” said Mr. Badal. AAP MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan said if the police, under the guise of ensuring law and order, would continue harassing the people, it would be a violation of human rights.

