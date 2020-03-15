Punjab, Himachal Pradesh widen COVID-19 safety net

The Punjab government has decided to shut down cinema halls, gyms and swimming pools across the State till further orders as a precautionary measure in the wake of COVID-19.

An order from Department of Health and Family Welfare said, “To prevent and control the spread of COVID-19, in public interest, under the regulation notified, dated 5.03.2020 under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, all cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools in the State of Punjab shall remain closed till further order after the midnight of March 14, 2020.”

No public gatherings

The Department has also put a ban on all public gatherings including sports events, conferences, cultural events, fairs and exhibitions till further orders from midnight of March 14.

Separately, an official statement denied reports that suggested a few persons suspected of COVID-19 were absconding or missing in the State.

“Government of India has shared lists of 6,850 passengers with State. All these passengers have been screened at Delhi and different airports and have been found asymptomatic. State has contacted 6,058 passengers till today and surveillance of all passengers is being done. The contact details of 335 passengers are incomplete and lists have been shared with the district administration to contact these passengers once to know about their health status. It is very incorrect to say or suggest that these are suspected cases of COVID-19,” said the statement.

The Himachal Pradesh government has also ordered that all schools, colleges, universities and cinema halls in the State will remain closed till March 31.

A statement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during the ongoing Assembly session on Saturday.