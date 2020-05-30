Kolkata

Punjab extends lockdown till June 30

State to take Centre’s guidelines into account, says CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a 4-week extension in the lockdown in the State, till June 30, with certain more relaxations, subject to the guidelines of the Central government.

Though experts have advised against opening of the hospitality industry and malls, Captain Amarinder said the State would take into account the Central government guidelines for Lockdown 5.0.

The Chief Minister announced this after an on-ground assessment of the COVID situation through a videoconference with health experts, top officials and his Ministers. The move is also in line with the Central government’s decision to extend the national lockdown beyond May 31.

Captain Amarinder said during a Facebook live session that the threat of COVID was not over yet, and if necessary, he would continue to take tough measures to save the lives of Punjabis. Making it clear that the extension of the lockdown in Punjab would be conditional to strict adherence to safety protocols, including physical distancing and wearing of masks, the Chief Minister also ordered distribution of free masks to the poor.

He said non-reporting to health authorities by those returning to the State, especially from abroad, was a big challenge. He said that 9,560 had been traced and tested, and some positive cases had been found among these.

Punjab recorded 36 fresh cases on May 30 and reported two deaths, taking the tally to 44, according to an official statement. The number of positive cases has reached 2,233.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 11:31:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/punjab-extends-lockdown-till-june-30/article31712655.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY