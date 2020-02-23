Punjab DGP flayed over Kartarpur remark

CHANDIGARH

23 February 2020 01:33 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal and Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday accused Punjab Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta of hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community by making “irresponsible remarks” in the context of pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Gurdwara in Pakistan through the newly built corridor.

The DGP, however, expressed shock and outrage over his remarks being “misunderstood or wilfully misconstrued”. He said he had “only red-flagged the obvious potential for misuse by elements notorious for their hostility towards India” through the corridor.

At an event on February 20, the DGP had allegedly said that a Sikh devotee going to pay obeisance to Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan can be turned into a terrorist within six hours.

AAP MLA and Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema and Kotkapura legislator Kultar Singh Sandhwan said Mr. Gupta’s remarks were highly offensive and unbecoming of an officer of his stature.

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia asked the DGP to clarify his statement within 24 hours.