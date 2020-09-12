Punjab CM hits out at AAP

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday termed as ‘irresponsible’ the Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘negative’ campaign about the State government’s handling of the COVID-19 situation.

In a virtual meeting with party MLAs, Capt. Amarinder said India is facing a war-like situation, and a united fight alone could tackle the problem. But AAP was busy in petty politics amidst the crisis, he said. Contrary to what AAP was projecting, Delhi’s situation was much worse than Punjab, he said. With 2.90 crore population, Punjab has 18,000 active cases, while Delhi with 1.80 crore has 25,000 plus active cases.