Punjab CM for fresh tribunal

The Punjab government on Saturday sought the Prime Minister’s support to upgrade the water distribution infrastructure in the State and called for setting up of a fresh tribunal on river water to address outstanding disputes with neighbouring States.

Debt waiver

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s speech presented in his absence at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting, held in New Delhi, also called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a one-time debt waiver to mitigate the distress of farmers.

The Chief Minister urged the central government to increase the annual assistance under the PM-KISAN initiative from ₹6,000 to ₹12,000 per farmer, and also include farm workers as beneficiaries.

“Another significant issue raised by the Chief Minister related to assistance for proper development of Punjab’s border areas, which he said was a national responsibility. Capt. Amarinder called for greater inter-State cooperation to tackle cross-border crimes,” said an official statement.

The CM also demanded increase in the deployment of paramilitary forces along the border as well as a special financial assistance for upgrade of police in the border areas, where it formed the second line of defence, the statement added.