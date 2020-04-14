Punjab all set for wheat procurement

The Punjab government on Tuesday said all arrangements have been made for wheat procurement, which would commence on April 15. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce financial incentive for the farmers for bringing in their produce to ‘mandis’ after April 30 to check overcrowding.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said around 135 lakh tonnes of wheat is expected to arrive during the ongoing season. Capt. Amarinder wrote to the Prime Minter and demanded that the Centre announce a bonus of ₹100 per quintal above the MSP to farmers for bringing wheat after May 1 and ₹200 per quintal after May 31.
