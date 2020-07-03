Protests over Amphan relief irregularities continue

Kolkata

40 days after cyclone, stirs spread from Singur to Nandigram

Protests over irregularities in distribution of Amphan relief continued in West Bengal even 40 days after the cyclone made a landfall in south Bengal.

The protests were spread from Singur to Nandigram with videos of a Trinamool Congress worker in Singur, who was publicly shamed by holding his ears, going viral on social media.

The local Trinamool Congress leadership said BJP supporters were responsible for this, an allegation denied by that party. BJP said angry villagers had forced the Trinamool functionary to hold his ears and apologise for alleged irregularities in the cyclone relief distribution. Earlier in June, a similar incident was recorded at Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas district.

At Nandigram, in Purba Medinipur district, locals blocked the road alleging that family members of local panchayat functionaries, whose houses were not damaged in the cyclone, were behind irregularities in relief distribution. The police had to intervene to lift the blockade.

At Kultali in South 24 Parganas, there was a stampede-like situation when a large number of people gathered to submit relief forms at the Block Development Office. Two women sustained injuries in the milieu.

The past weeks have seen protests from various districts over irregularities in distribution of relief work following Cyclone Amphan. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that no irregularities will be tolerated in relief distribution, and directed the officials to make a list of beneficiaries public at every block level. The TMC leadership has taken action against several leaders for their alleged role in corruption over relief distribution.

The Centre has released ₹1,000 crore and the State ₹6,500 crore for relief and restoration work for those affected by the cyclone.