Protests force review of results of Class XII unsuccessful candidates in Bengal

Kolkata

27 July 2021 21:24 IST

Several students blocked roads and, in some cases, vandalised schools in more than half a dozen districts

After days of protests by unsuccessful students, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has decided to review the results of all unsuccessful candidates in the Class XII higher secondary examination.

“The government is sympathetic towards the unsuccessful students. We have received applications from 90% unsuccessful students. The remaining applications we will get in the coming days,” council president Mahua Das told journalists. The Council On Monday evening also issued a notification that students should get in touch with their respective schools after July 30. Schools have been asked to get in touch with it after July 29.

The results of the higher secondary examination were announced on July 22 and since then protests had erupted in several districts. Several unsuccessful students blocked roads and, in some cases, vandalised schools. The protests continued for several days in more than half a dozen of districts.

No written examinations

Interestingly, there were no written examinations this year due to the pandemic and the students were rated on the marks obtained in Class X and Class XI examinations. About 7.99 lakh of the 8.19 lakh students passed and about 20,000 have failed to qualify. Most of the schools said they had sent pass marks for the unsuccessful students which were not entered by the Council.

Informed sources said the Council is likely to pass all the unsuccessful candidates. The pass percentage for Class X examination this year, where about 10 lakh students had appeared, was 100%.