Protests continue over death of student leader  in Bengal

SIT set up to investigate incident begins probe; three police officers suspended

Police detaining students of Aliah University during a rally to protest death of student leader Anish Khan, in Kolkata on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

SIT set up to investigate incident begins probe; three police officers suspended

Protests continued over the death of Anish Khan in Kolkata on Tuesday with student bringing out a massive rally and clashing with the police. Students of Aliah University, where Anish Khan was a student had organised a march to the State Secretariat but they were stopped by the police.

Hundreds of students from the University had participated in the rally which changed course a few times bringing traffic in central Kolkata to a complete halt. At College Street the police decided not to allow the students to proceed further. Several students both boys and girls were taken in custody.

Despite the assurance of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee protests over the death of the student has continued since Saturday.

According to family members of the deceased student, four people barged into their Amta house on February 18 and threw Anish from the third floor of the house. Anish’s father Salem Khan said that the perpetrators were dressed in police uniform. The family has also alleged police inaction when they called the local police station for help.

The protests over the death of Anish Khan rocked Kolkata’s Jadavpur University where students were observing a strike over the incident. The students and the employee’s association of the university which is affiliated to Trinamool Congress got into an altercation over the issue.

At Amta villagers continued with the protests and held posters and placards demanding a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation into Anish Khan’s death.

SIT probe

The West Bengal government had on Monday set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the incident. The team comprising of three IPS officers is led by Additional Director General of Criminal Investigation Department, Gyanwant Singh. Members of SIT had visited the house of Anish Khan at Amta both on Monday and Tuesday. The officers tried to convince the family to keep faith in SIT probe but the family kept insisting on the CBI probe.

Three personnel of the Amta Police, which includes a sub-inspector, home guard and civic police personnel were suspended. The personnel were on duty at the police station on Friday night when the incident happened.