Protesting junior doctors collect signatures from the public in Kolkata

Enthused with the success of protests and the ‘Droher Carnival’ (carnival of protests), protesting junior doctors in Kolkata are rethinking their strategy and seeking support from people.

On Thursday (October 14, 2024) doctors under the banner of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front collected signatures at various places in the city in support of their movement. The protesting junior doctors also held a meeting with senior doctors in the evening to chalk out the next course of action.

The resident doctors have been on hunger strike since October 5. Over the past 13 days, six doctors have been hospitalised after their health deteriorated. Currently, eight medics remain on indefinite fast at the protest site in Esplanade in central Kolkata.

During the day, a section of doctors went around the city collecting signatures from common people to support their ten-point list of demands. The doctors alleged that police are imposing traffic fines on vehicles used by doctors to collect signatures.

CM’s aid sought

Aniket Mahato, one of the prominent faces of the doctors’ movement, who fell ill during the hunger strike, was discharged from hospital today. Speaking to media persons, Dr. Mahato, who was hospitalised on October 10, questioned the delay in securing justice for the doctor who was murdered at R. G. Kar Hospital on August 9. “Those on hunger strike are falling ill. I think the administration and the Chief Minister should intervene immediately,” Dr. Mahato said.

Along with ensuring the safety of doctors in state run hospitals, including the installation of CCTV cameras, the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front is demanding the immediate removal of State Health Secretary N S Nigam. The doctors are demanding a fixed timeline for action. The West Bengal government claims that the State Government is working to fix things, but a fixed timeline cannot be provided. The West Bengal government has also started a new referral system as per a pilot project. State Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said that the intent of the government is positive. “Our stand is positive as to why a timeline is not possible on certain demands of the doctors,” Mr. Pant said.

Pressure on CBI

In another development, protesters are also stepping up the heat on the Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI), which is investigating the murder. On Thursday (October 17, 2024) hundreds of women marched to the CBI office here, calling for speedy justice. The protests outside the CBI office were organised by a group called ‘Jago Nari’. The protesters carried posters and placards against the CBI and the State Government.

Earlier the protesting doctors and members of civil society also held demonstrations outside the CBI office, near the CGO complex. Representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front also met Governor C. V. Ananda Bose.

Earlier, this month, the CBI filed a charge sheet before a court in Kolkata at Sealdah and named Sanjoy Roy, the only accused arrested for the murder of the doctor.

The CBI has also arrested five others linked to the case, including Sandip Kumar Ghosh, the former principal of the facility, and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of Tala police station, for tampering with evidence.

