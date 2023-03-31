Prohibitory orders imposed in parts of Howrah

March 31, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated April 01, 2023 10:24 am IST - Kolkata

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in southern parts of Howrah town on Friday after violence erupted over Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday. Thirty six persons were taken into custody in connection with the violence.

There was a huge deployment of police in the areas affected by the violence. Police personnel along with senior officers held route march in the area to bring the situation under control. A flare up occurred near Shibpur police station where there was stone pelting in the afternoon but police was quick to act and bring the situation under control.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP for the violence. She alleged that a conspiracy for inciting violence in Howrah was planned almost a month ago. The CM admitted to a goof up by the police and said action will be taken. Ms. Banerjee on Thursday had said that there was a clear instruction to the police that no procession will be allowed in an authorised route.

Shops affected by the violence remained shut.

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose spoke to senior officials of State government and took stock of the situation. Union Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Governor.

PIL in High Court

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari raised questions on the Chief Minister’s remarks. “ The situation was allowed to go out of control only to save her [Ms. Banerjee’s] vote bank,” Mr. Adhikari said. The BJP leader claimed that hundreds of Ram Navami processions were held in the State and there was disturbance at three places including Howrah. He added that he had filed a public interest litigation at the Calcutta High Court “pertaining to the incidents of violence and attack on the Ram Navami processions in Howrah and Dalkhola”.

Mr. Adhikari said that he had sought a probe by the NIA (national Investigation agency) and immediate deployment of central forces in such areas.

‘No police permission’

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held a press conference in which he said that the organisers had neither taken police permission for the procession nor any guidelines laid by the police for such procession were adhered to.

Mr. Banerjee shared a video of a youth brandishing firearm allegedly during the procession and said that it was an attempt to create communal tension deliberately. The Trinamool leader said that organising processions brandishing weapons and playing loud music with DJs was never a part of culture of West Bengal.

The violence in Howrah on Thursday occurred at the same spot where violence had erupted last year during Ram Navami procession. Ram Navami celebrations have become an attempt of muscle flexing by Hindutva groups including the Bharatiya Janata Party over the past few years. In an attempt to compete with the BJP, the Trinamool Congress leadership organises such procession in the State.