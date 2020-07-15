Priyanka slams U.P. govt. over law and order

NEW DELHI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the deteriorating law and order situation and the handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic in U.P.

In a Facebook post, Ms. Vadra cited the instance of the kidnapping of a young man in Kanpur where miscreants allegedly asked his family for ransom. “The family collected ₹30 lakh by selling their house and wedding jewellery. At the behest of the police, the family handed over the bag full of money to the kidnappers and the police could neither catch the miscreants, nor their son could be freed,” Ms. Vadra wrote. “This is a case from Kanpur where such a big incident had taken place a few days ago. Now you can imagine the state of law and order in U.P. from this.”

In a tweet, she also attacked the government over its handling of COVID-19 in the CM’s constituency citing media reports.

