Privilege motion against Suvendu Adhikari for remarks against Bengal Speaker 

A privilege motion was on Friday moved against Leader of the Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly making disrespectful remarks against West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee.

The development came a day after the Speaker withdrew the suspension of seven BJP MLAs, including Mr. Adhikari.

Trinamool Congress MLA Partha Bhowmick moved the privilege motion against the Nandigram MLA. Mr. Bhowmick alleged that Mr. Adhikari had made derogatory remarks against the Speaker while expressing his views in MLA Mukul Roy’s disqualification case. The Speaker informed the House that the motion had been sent to the Privilege Committee of the Assembly, which would look into the matter.

Earlier this month, the Speaker rejected a petition to disqualify Mr. Roy. This was the second occasion that the Speaker rejected the petition by Mr. Adhikari to disqualify Mr. Roy.

Mr. Adhikari had approached the Speaker for the disqualification of Mr. Roy on the grounds that he defected to the Trinamool after getting elected on BJP ticket in the 2021 Assembly election.

Mr. Bhowmick said the comments made by the Leader of the Opposition amounted to an insult to the chair of the Speaker and expressed hope that action would be taken in the matter.

Manoj Tigga, MLA and chief whip of the BJP Legislature Party, said that the allegations were “politically motivated” and an attempt to “stifle the voice of Opposition”.

Of the seven BJP MLAs whose suspension was revoked on Thursday, six participated in the proceedings of the House. Mr. Adhikari, however, remained absent on Friday.

Two BJP MLAs were suspended on March 7 over their conduct during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s address to the House. Five more were suspended on March 28, after a scuffle broke out between the Opposition and Treasury benches.