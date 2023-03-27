ADVERTISEMENT

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Kolkata for two-day Bengal visit

March 27, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Kolkata

President Murmu will be felicitated by the West Bengal Government at a programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium where the Governor and CM Mamata will be present

PTI

President Murmu was received by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Royal Calcutta Turf Club ground. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kolkata on March 27 for a two-day visit to West Bengal.

Ms. Murmu was received by Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, and State Ministers Firhad Hakim and Sujit Bose before she was accorded a guard of honour at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport by the defence forces.

Security arrangements in the city were beefed up for Ms. Murmu’s maiden visit to the State after becoming the President.

From the airport, she came by helicopter to the Royal Calcutta Turf Club ground before travelling to the Raj Bhavan by road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Murmu was received by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the RCTC.

During the day, the President is scheduled to visit Subhash Chandra Bose's residence, the Netaji Bhavan, in the southern part of the city to pay homage to the freedom fighter.

Later, she will visit Rabindranath Tagore's residence at Jorasanko Thakurbari in central Kolkata and pay tributes to the poet.

Ms. Murmu will be felicitated by the West Bengal Government at a programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium where the Governor and the Chief Minister will be present.

The President is scheduled to attend a UCO Bank programme on Tuesday to celebrate 80 years of completion of the public sector bank after paying a visit to the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

Ms. Murmu is also likely to go to Santiniketan in Birbhum district to grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati, a central university.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US