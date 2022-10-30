Kolkata

Powers being seized by a section, may lead to presidential form of govt: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit interacts with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the 14th convocation ceremony of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), in Kolkata on October 30, 2022.

Chief Justice of India Justice Uday Umesh Lalit interacts with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the 14th convocation ceremony of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), in Kolkata on October 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on October 30 claimed that powers are being seized by a section, which may lead to a presidential form of government in the country.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) in Kolkata, she urged the judiciary to ensure that the federal structure of the country remains intact.

"All the democratic powers are being seized by a section of people; this might be going on for [bringing in] a presidential form of government " Ms. Banerjee, who was the chief guest at the convocation, said.

Chief Justice of India, Justice U.U. Lalit, who is the Chancellor of the University, was also present on the occasion.


