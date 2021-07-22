Post-poll violence case | Mamata Banerjee government gets time to file affidavit

It is a politically motivated report, says State government. Court to hear matter on July 28.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed the West Bengal government and other parties time till July 26 to file affidavits in response to the National Human Rights Commission ( NHRC) committee report on allegations of post-poll violence in the State.

“Request has been made by State to give them further time to file response to NHRC report. One last opportunity is granted to file affidavit of any before July 26. Matter to be taken up on July 28 at 11 a.m.,” the court said.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi representing the West Bengal government said the NHRC’s report was politically motivated. “The report is a politically motivated report. The homilies on independence of the NHRC are laughable,” Dr. Singhvi submitted.

The NHRC had on July 13 submitted a report to the court on the violence. The court had on June 18 directed the NHRC to set up a committee and probe the allegations.

The NHRC report tore into the State government, the police and the State administration, alleging that what followed after the Assembly election results were declared on May 2 was “retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main Opposition party [Bharatiya Janata Party]”. “The situation in the State is a manifestation of ‘Law of Ruler’ instead of ‘Rule of Law’,” the report said at the very outset.

The court also said Annexure I which has details of rape victims will not be shared with anyone at this moment. Advocates appearing for the State government said details of Annexure I should be shared with the State government. The Counsel of the NHRC objected to it saying the safety of the victims will be jeopardised if done so.

Advocates for the affected individuals have said the State government should be kept out of the purview of the investigation. The court will hear the matter again on July 28.