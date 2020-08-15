Political crisis casts shadow on I-Day celebrations in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

JAIPUR

15 August 2020 23:47 IST

Ashok Gehlot reiterates his charge against Centre; Sachin Pilot absent from function

The recent political crisis in Rajasthan cast its shadow on the celebrations marking the 74th Independence Day here on Saturday, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reiterating his charge that the BJP-led government at the Centre was weakening the democracy and the BJP leaders were misusing constitutional institutions to topple the governments in the Opposition-ruled States.

Unfurling the Tricolour at different places in Jaipur, including Sawai Man Singh Stadium where the State-level function was organised, Mr. Gehlot called for keeping democracy intact and said the “divisive forces”, which had conspired to destabilise his government, had faced a “resounding defeat”.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot was conspicuous by his absence in Jaipur on the Independence Day as he left for New Delhi after attending a special Assembly session.

Advertising

Advertising

The Congress MLAs supporting Mr. Gehlot left for their respective constituencies and participated in the Independence Day functions.

Mr. Gehlot hoisted the national flag first at his official residence and later at the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, Badi Chaupar in the Walled City, State Secretariat and Sawai Man Singh Stadium. He said though the governments would keep changing, everyone had the responsibility to ensure the existence of a robust democratic system.

Separate functions

Governor Kalraj Mishra unfurled the Tricolour at Raj Bhavan and launched a plantation drive in the State’s universities. He planted a night jasmine saplingin the Raj Bhavan garden.

Rajasthan High Court’s Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty hoisted the national flag at the Jaipur Bench of the Court, while Speaker C.P. Joshi unfurled the Tricolour on the State Assembly premises in the presence of Assembly Secretary Pramil Kumar Mathur and senior officials.