Polish student in Kolkata told to leave India

01 March 2020 19:27 IST

Student of Jadavpur University charged with anti-government activities

Kamil Siedcynski, a student of Masters in Comparative Literature in Jadavpur University has been asked to leave India.

The Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which comes under the Union Home Ministry, handed the notice to Mr. Seidcynski asking him to leave India within 15 days for violating the terms of his visa.

“He's a fine scholar who does a wonderful job of translating Polish folktales directly to Bangla compared to European translations [that] usually work which is through English,” said Samantak Das, senior professor at the Department of Comparative Literature.

Earlier, a Bangladeshi student at Visva-Bharati in Shantiniketan, was asked to leave the country by the FRRO. The notice to both Mr. Siedcynski and the Bangladeshi student accused them of “anti-government activities” but did not clarify the exact nature of allegations. Allegedly, the Bangladeshi student joined the protests organised by the students and a section of Visva-Bharati teachers against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and posted images on social media.

Jakob Lindenthal, a German exchange student at IIT-Madras, was deported last year for his participation in anti-CAA protests. Mr. Siedcynski deportation is the third case of deportation of a foreign exchange students.

Mr. Siedcynski who is in his last semester of Masters program has appealed for an extension of his eviction so that he can “at least complete his studies”, one of his friends said. FRRO could not be reached on Sunday.