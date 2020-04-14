Policemen apologise to doctor

Three members of the Nagaland police’s Special Task Force (STF) on Monday apologised to a doctor for assaulting him during the lockdown in Kohima on April 3. They also tendered a public apology besides saying sorry to the members of senior medical officer Nosezol Sezo Rote’s family for their “unwarranted, indisciplined act” and “lack of respect” for a doctor on duty.

“We will not repeat such an action in future and would sincerely serve the public for their safety and security,” the three personnel said in their apology. Dr. Sezo said that he forgave the STF personnel in “true Christian spirit”.

Fair price shops’ plea

The All Nagaland Fair Price Shops’ Association has appealed to the State government to provide safety kits and personal protective equipment to fair price shop dealers in view of COVID-19- positive case in Dimapur.

The association said their members needed protective gear as they come in contact with people. It also pointed out that State hospitals were underprepared in tackling the pandemic.

The 33-year-old trader from Dimapur had on Sunday tested COVID-19 positive after he was shifted from a local hospital to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Assam.

The State government has come in for sharp criticism for claiming that the State was “fully geared up to handle the eventuality of a COVID-19 outbreak”. The critics included the extremist National Socialist Council of Nagalim.