Policeman’s body left on road for hours

The body of a police officer was lying on a road for hours after relatives and attendants fled the spot when he died of COVID-19 in Odisha’s Ganjam district.
The deceased, Rabindranath Behera, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, was working at the Bhanjanagar court. He had returned home four days ago, after he felt unwell. His antigen tests came positive and he was admitted to the Kodala Community Health Centre on Friday. However, he died late in the evening. Family members, too, reportedly abandoned the body in fear of catching the infection.
Instead of keeping the body in a mortuary, the hospital staff brought the body wrapped in clothes and left it unattended on a road for hours on Saturday. The Ganjam district police administration swung into action after the news of the body spread. “It is untrue that the body was abandoned. The body was kept for inquest. But some [people] spread false news. We have paid our last respects as per protocol,” said Brijesh Rai, Ganjam SP. He said the police also ensured that the family did not face any opposition from villagers while performing the last rites. Meanwhile, the State government has come up with a guideline on disposing the bodies of COVID-19 victims. “If families do not wish to take part in the last rites, the body may be disposed of in their absence,” said Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena in a letter all District Collectors.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath