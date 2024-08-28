Policeman injured in Kolkata clashes may lose sight in left eye

A photo of a Kolkata Police traffic sergeant with grievous injuries in his left eye surfaced online on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) after at least 15 police personnel were left injured in the violence in Kolkata and Howrah on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) during the march to Nabanna, the State Secretariat.

According to police sources, the sergeant, Debasish Chakraborty, is in danger of losing sight in his left eye after being hit by stones thrown by protesters. The 37-year-old, on duty at Furlong Gate, was rushed to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Mr. Chakraborty is the in-charge of the Cyber ​​Cell of the Eastern Division. Two other police personnel who were in the car with him during the attack were also injured and are under treatment.

On Tuesday, protesters and police clashed during the rally called by the Paschimbango Chhatro Samaj. As protesters tried to breach the barricades, they clashed with police who used water cannons and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. In clashes that continued till the evening, demonstrators threw stones and bricks at police and climbed over barricades.

Chanditala circle inspector Sanjib Ganguly was also seen bleeding from his head after he sustained injuries from stones thrown by protesters. According to police sources, he received multiple stitches.

At least one police vehicle and a two-wheeler were set ablaze at Babughat and 126 people were arrested across the city, the Kolkata Police said.

On Tuesday, Additional Director General (South Bengal), West Bengal Police, Supratim Sarkar said there was adequate deployment of police personnel based on intelligence to contain the violence. “We had anticipated that miscreants would instigate violence so that the police would be compelled to use brute force,” Mr. Sarkar said, adding that despite sustaining injuries, the police exercised restraint.