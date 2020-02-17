Policeman courts controversy in Bengal

A uniformed police officer courted controversy by trying to touch the feet of a West Bengal Minister after felicitating him at an event in Rampurhat in Birbhum district on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister Asish Bandyopadhyay, who represents the Rampurhat seat, was seen preventing Assistant Sub-Inspector Ranjan Dutta from touching his feet.

The incident happened when Mr. Bandyopadhyay was in Rampurhat police station to inaugurate a programme to felicitate elderly persons.

Opposition flays ASI

After the video of Mr. Dutta bending forward to touch the Minister’s feet went viral on the Internet, the Opposition — BJP and Congress — termed the act as “unbecoming of a police officer who lowered the respect of the force”.

Congress MLA from Hansan seat Milton Rashid described Mr. Dutta’s act as “pathetic and aimed at placating the ruling establishment”.

Local BJP leader Shyamapada Mondal said the ASI has lowered the respect for police officers in the society.