Police prevent protest in Kolkata by transgender people miffed over not getting Durga Puja grant

They missed out on the cheque due to technical reasons, says police

Members of transgender community being taken into custody near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Wednesday. They were protesting over non-payment of Durga Puja honorarium | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Representatives of the transgender community in Kolkata who were planning a sit-in outside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s home from Wednesday afternoon, because their Durga Puja did not get the State government grant, claimed the police forcibly broke up their protest.

“We had permission for the protest but they beat us up and later apologised. We are going to lodge a complaint and will intensify our fight against this government,” said Ranjita Sinha, director of the Association of Transgender/Hijra.

The transgender community has been holding its own Puja in Kolkata for five years now. For the first three years, it was held at the offices of the association on Gokhale Road, under the banner of Gokhale Road Bandhan, but last year the venue was shifted to a Central government-built shelter in Mukundapur. They got the Puja grant last year.

“How come other Puja committees got the grant this year and we did not?” asked Ms. Sinha earlier in the day, sharing a picture from last year that showed her receiving a cheque of ₹50,000 from the officer in-charge of the Bhabanipur police station. It is the police station concerned that hands out the cheques to individual Puja committees. This year, the State government hiked the grant to ₹60,000, but Ms. Sinha said she did not get the cheque.

“We are not willing to accept this unfair action of the State government against me and my people. This is disrespect to the Supreme Court and National Legal Services Authority verdicts, which brought our right to life to the forefront. We have a right to know what they mean by not giving us this money,” Ms. Sinha said. “Does this mean that the State government is transphobic?”

Sources in the police, however, insisted that the transpersons missed out on the cheque due to technical reasons. “Earlier, their puja used to be held under Bhabanipur police station limits. Two years ago, the venue shifted and now it comes under East Jadavpur area. Last year they somehow got the cheque. But this year, due to this technical reason [shifting], the cheque was not issued. However, officer in-charge of Bhabanipur is trying so that the cheque could be given to them,” a police source said.

Ms. Sinha, however, rubbished the claim that the police was trying to reach them. “In fact, we have been reaching out to them and running from pillar to post, but they are being evasive. And it is not as if we shifted to some obscure location. In fact, our Puja this year was attended by numerous foreign dignitaries, including American diplomats. It wouldn’t have been difficult to find us,” she said.