Ex-Navy man killed by wife and son; body chopped into six pieces, dumped in pond

November 21, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Kolkata

In similarities to the Mehrauli murder, police in Baruipur in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district have cracked a case where family members chopped the body of a 55-year-old man and threw in a pond. On Monday, police recovered the murder weapon (hacksaw) from the pond from which body parts were recorded last week.

According to police, Ujjwal Chakraborty, a retired Indian Navy personnel was strangulated to death on November 14. His son Joy and wife Shyamali Chakraborty chopped the body in six pieces and disposed of it in nearby areas. The next morning on November 15, mother and son lodged a police complaint at Baruipur police station about Ujjwal Chakraborty going missing.

A police investigation began on November 18 after a dismembered torso was found in a pond in Baruipur’s Harihapur area. The post mortem report revealed strangulation marks on the body. On November 20, the police produced Shyamali, 48, and Joy, 25, was produced before a Court which remanded them to 14 days of police custody.

“After his death, the son disposed of the body parts. His mother helped him too. The number of body parts is yet to be confirmed,” SP of Baruipur Pusha told journalists. According to the police, the mother and the son have confessed to the crime. The accused took the police to different locations where the body parts were disposed off.

Joy Chakraborty told the police that he needed money to go to Chennai but his father not only refused but beat him and his mother up. The son strangulated the father and chopped the body while the mother helped the son to dump the body. Locals said that the father used to work as security guard at a private firm and there were issues relating to domestic violence in the Chakraborty family. On the night of the incident, the neighbours said that the television was playing at a higher volume than usual.