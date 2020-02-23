Police clean chit to BJP MLA, nephew arrested in rape case

LUCKNOW

23 February 2020 01:35 IST

Involvement of only two persons was found, say police

The nephew of a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on charges of raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her, but charges against the legislator, who had also been named in the FIR, were dropped, the police said on Saturday.

Ravindra Nath Tripathi, BJP MLA from Bhadohi in east U.P., and six others, including his sons and other male relatives, were booked on charges of rape on February 19.

The names were included in the FIR on the basis of the victim’s complaint, in which she alleged that the MLA’s nephew Sandeep Tiwari exploited her sexually on the false pretext of marriage and threatened to kill her if she tried to pressurise him to marry her. She also alleged that the MLA and other male members of his family had raped her repeatedly in a hotel for a month during the 2017 Assembly elections.

Criminal intimidation

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said after a probe, the involvement of only two persons in the case was found — Sandeep who is accused of raping the woman and threatening her, and another relative Nitesh, who is charged with criminal intimidation.

Sandeep was arrested from a hotel on Friday, the police said.

However, the names of the MLA and his sons were removed from the case as on the basis of the “evidence” provided by the victim, it didn’t appear “from any angle” that they were involved, Mr. Singh said. “Based on the investigation so far, it is clear that the charges against the MLA and his sons could not be established,” he said.

Asked by the reporters why the woman named the MLA in the FIR, the SP said she could have done it to pressure Sandeep into marrying her. The victim has refused to undergo a medical examination, he said.

In her FIR, the victim had alleged that she was even forced to undergo an abortion by the accused.