ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi launches projects worth ₹7,200 crore in Arambagh area in Bengal

March 01, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - Arambagh (WB)

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple developmental projects related to sectors like rail, ports, oil pipelines, LPG supply and wastewater treatment

PTI

BJP supporters gather to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally at Kalipur in Arambagh in Hooghly district, on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 1 inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth ₹7,200 crore in Arambagh area of Hooghly district in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple developmental projects related to sectors like rail, ports, oil pipelines, LPG supply and wastewater treatment.

“India of the 21st century is progressing at a fast pace and together we all have set the goal of making a developed India by 2047,” he said at the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi said the Centre has taken steps for the welfare of the poor and that is why in the last 10 years, about 25 crore people of the country have come out of poverty.

“Our effort is that the modernization of railways in West Bengal should happen at the same pace as it is happening in other parts of the country,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US