PM Modi knew about Pulwama attack: Mamata Banerjee

Despite knowing that a militant attack was about to take place, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not try to avert it in Pulwama, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing the core committee meeting of the Trinamool Congress [TMC] in Kolkata on Monday, Ms. Banerjee asked why the Prime Minister did not play a pro-active role in stopping the attack.

“You knew that the attack would take place. Intelligence input was there. But they [jawans] were neither airlifted, nor there was any naka checking or road checking. Everyone was allowed to move freely. Why? In order to take advantage during vote. Now Modi is trying play a game of war,” Ms. Banerjee said.

This is the first time that Ms. Banerjee has directly blamed the Prime Minister for the Pulwama attack that witnessed the death of over 40 jawans of Central Reserve Police Force.

She further targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State to say that “an outstanding amount of money” is pumped into the State to create disturbance before the election.

“They [BJP] are calling people and offering money to join. Where is this money….and so much, full of train load….is coming from?” she asked.

She blamed the BJP for driving the Hindu community against the Muslims.

“They [BJP] have bought burqha and are making [miscreants] wear those. Then they are spreading rumour that these are cheledhora [child abductors]. The objective of doing this is to turn the Hindu community against the Muslims and we have been informed about such incidents,” Ms. Banerjee said and asked the party leaders to maintain calm.

“Create resistance against such moves but do not take law in your hand. Complain to police and if they do not act come to my house...my doors are open and report to me directly,” Ms. Banerjee said.

The Monday programme of TMC was attended by thousands of core committee members of the TMC. Teams of TMC are formed to monitor use and abuse of Electronic Voting Machines and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail [VVPAT].