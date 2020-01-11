Amidst protests, PM Modi and Mamata meet at Raj Bhawan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met on Saturday at Raj Bhawan, amidst ongoing protests across Kolkata against the amended Citizenship Act.
The agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed.
The politically significant meeting between the two leaders took place a short time after the PM arrived in Kolkata on a two-day visit.
The meeting comes at a time when new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the State, with Ms. Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail, and the BJP pressing for its implementation.
Mr. Modi, who will be in Kolkata on Saturday and Sunday, is scheduled to attend the function marking the 150th anniversary of Kolkata Port Trust on January 12 and other programmes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.