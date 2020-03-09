‘Plurals’ pops up in Bihar

PATNA

09 March 2020 01:42 IST

‘Bihar Deserves Better, And Better is Possible’: party

On International Women’s Day, people of Bihar woke up to a two-page advertisement in most of the newspapers on Sunday. It read, “Plurals has arrived,” with the tag-line, “Love Bihar, Hate Politics”.

As the Bihar Assembly elections are months away, it was a call from a party which declared its president Pushpam Priya Choudhary the chief ministerial candidate.

“You focus on climbing the ladder, and let us deal with the snakes,” said Pushpam Priya Choudhary.

Advertising

Advertising

The party says in the advertisement that it enters the elections because “Bihar Deserves Better, And Better is Possible”. Earlier, none had heard the name of the party or that of its president.

The advertisement in a local edition of a national English daily also carried a photograph of Pushpam Priya Choudhary, leaning on a table with a bookshelf in the background. It said, “Plurals — everyone governs. Love Bihar, Hate Politics — join the most progressive political party.”

“Join me to take the power back,” it added, detailing Pushpam Priya Choudhary’s social media accounts and a toll-free number (1800-313-0082) which, when dialled, kept saying, “You seem to have dialled the wrong number. Please check the number you’ve dialled”.

In the second page, she has posted another picture of her sitting beneath a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. “The Revolution has begun — A party that manifests positive politics & policy making,” said the advertisement with another tag-line, “Take interest, to control politics, else it will continue to control you”.