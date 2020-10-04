Plan to build temporary bird shelters near Sambhar Lake

Rajasthan govt. sanctions ₹1.80 crore for the nurseries

The Rajasthan government will build temporary shelters for migratory birds near the famous Sambhar Lake before this year’s winter season, when a large number of avian guests from the cold northern regions of Central Asia are expected to arrive at the country’s largest inland saline water body.

More than 20,000 migratory birds had died due to avian botulism in the lake last year.

The Rajasthan High Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the mass death, has also constituted a seven-member expert committee to study the impact of salt forming and identify any illegal salt mining in the lake.

The State government informed the High Court earlier this week that it had sanctioned ₹1.80 crore for creating temporary nurseries near the lake. A Division Bench said if more funds for creating an infrastructure for safety and security of birds were required, the State could seek the Centre’s support.

The Bench, headed by Chief Justice Indrajit Mohanty, asked the expert committee to carry out investigation and scientific study and make its recommendations in a sealed cover to the court within four weeks. The State government’s Forest Department will bear all the expenses for the committee and also pay an honorarium to the experts nominated to the panel. The members include Wetlands International South Asia vice-president Ajit Pattnaik, Bombay Natural History Society’s assistant director P. Sathiyaselvam and former Rajasthan Chief Wildlife Warden R.N. Mehrotra.