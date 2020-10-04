Piyush Goyal inaugurates Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata’s East West Metro corridor

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday virtually inaugurated the Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata’s East West Metro corridor, and flagged off the first train from there to Salt Lake Sector-V.
Mr. Goyal also said the entire stretch of the corridor, connecting Sector-V and Howrah Maidan, is likely to be completed by December 2021.
“I am told that by the end of next year, the entire East West Corridor project of 16.55 km is expected to be completed; hopefully with no further hiccups coming up due to the Covid pandemic,” he said while inaugurating the extension of the line till Phoolbagan Station through the virtual mode.
Mr. Goyal said the project, which has suffered delays owing to several issues, has been fast-tracked since 2015 because of the personal intervention and monitoring by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath