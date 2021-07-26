Pegasus spyware issue: West Bengal govt. sets up two-member inquiry commission

Retired Supreme Court judge M.B. Lokur and former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya will be the panel members.

The West Bengal government has set up an inquiry commission to probe the Pegasus spyware row, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting, she said.

The two-member commission will comprise retired Supreme Court judge M.B. Lokur and former Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya.

“We had hoped that Centre will start an inquiry in the Pegasus row under the supervision of the Supreme Court. But this government did nothing even when Parliament is on, therefore before going to Delhi, we have taken the decision to set up an inquiry commission at a Cabinet meeting today. West Bengal is first State to set to set up an inquiry commission,” the Chief Minister said.

Ms. Banerjee said that since there were “aggrieved parties” in West Bengal whose phones had been put under surveillance, the commission would investigate the matter. Last week, she urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the issue.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will leave for Delhi where she is expected to meet leaders of Opposition parties.