Patna sizzles at 45.8°C, highest in 10 yrs.

Patna recorded its highest maximum temperature in the past 10 years at 45.8°C on Saturday, the meteorological department here said.

Residents of the State capital singed under blistering heatwave condition as the city’s maximum temperature was 9.2°C above normal, the Patna Meteorological Centre said.

The minimum temperature was 31°C, 4.2°C above normal for this time of the year.

Heatwave to continue

The Met department has forecast heatwave conditions on Sunday as well in Patna, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

The Bihar government on Saturday said all schools in the city will remain closed till June 19 in view of the prevailing weather condition.

Patna District Magistrate Kumar Ravi said all government and private schools of Patna will remain shut till June 19, due to persisting heatwave-like conditions for the past several days, an official release said.

A number of private schools were scheduled to open in the week starting June 17 after the summer vacation.