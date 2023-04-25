Party workers’ scuffle mars TMC’s new outreach programme

April 25, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Kolkata

Kolkata

A mass outreach programme of the Trinamool Congress for selecting candidates for panchayat polls on Tuesday was marred by incidents of party supporters fighting and tearing ballot papers.

Soon after Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee left after making a speech at Gosaimari in Cooch Behar district, party supporters started fighting over ballot papers. Trinamool supporters were seen pushing one another trying to reach the ballot box.

The ballot box was destroyed and the leaders present at the venue expressed their disappointment. Similar pandemonium during the selection of nominees for the panchayat polls was observed at Mathabhanga and Sahebganj in Cooch Behar district. Mr. Banerjee started his two-month outreach programme from Cooch Behar on April 25.

Upset with the public spat and the factionalism in the party, Mr. Banerjee directed that the process be held once again on Wednesday. He asked for the support of the administration to make the exercise successful.

Political observers feel that one of the reasons why such an outreach programme has been undertaken is to contain factionalism in the party and streamline the process of giving tickets for panchayat polls. In the past, intra-party feuds have resulted in violence and often death of Trinamool supporters.

Development agenda

Meanwhile, while starting the outreach programme, Mr. Banerjee said the next Lok Sabha election would be held on the issue of development and not on the “communal” narrative propagated by the BJP.

“The next Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal will be held on the issue of development. It will not be held on the issue of communal polarisation, which the BJP wants. They have to be defeated. We will fight for rights of the people of the State,” the Trinamool leader told a public meeting in Cooch Behar

Under the initiative ‘ Trinamoole Nabo Jowar’ (Trinamool’s new wave)‘, Mr. Banerjee will travel hundreds of kilometres during the campaign and hold more than 250 rallies across the State. Under the initiative, locals can choose Trinamool candidates for the rural polls through secret ballots.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has welcomed the initiative and added that the move will “usher in a new wave of progress and development at the grassroots”.

“ TrinamooleNaboJowar is a first-of-its-kind political campaign, and I want to heartily congratulate @abhishekaitc & all the party workers for embarking upon #JonoSanjogYatra, which will traverse across the State,” she said on Twitter.