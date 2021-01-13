Parts of Ma Sarada house damaged, several houses gutted in Kolkata

A major fire broke out in Kolkata Baghbazar slum on Wednesday evening which gutted several shanties. More than 20 fire tenders were rushed to the congested area in north Kolkata to bring the fire under control.
Several explosions, most likely because of gas cylinders, were reported as residents rushed out of their houses. The enraged locals vandalised public property including police vehicles. A few residents and fire fighters suffered injuries in the attack. There was a huge deployment of police and personnel of the Rapid Action Force ( RAF).
The fire that raged for two hours destroyed several slums but there was no report of any deaths. The fire also destroyed parts of the residence Ma Sarada, consort of Ramakrishna Paramhamsa. The monks of the Ramakrishna Mission also took part in putting out the fire. Traffic along the major arterial roads of north Kolkata was also disrupted.
“The fire is under control. There is no casualty. 27 fire tenders are on the spot and the process of cooling is on,” Fire Minister Sujit Bose said. He said an investigation will be carried out to ascertain the reason.
